Top Links 699 The crumbling support for Trump. Blowback to Europe from US protectionism. Luhmann advising Adorno on matters of the heart.
Joseph Mallord William Turner, “A Hurricane in the Desert (The Simoom),” for Rogers’s ‘Poems’, c.1830–2. Source: Tate
How the Trump coalition beyond MAGA is splintering in the face of actually existing Trumpianism.