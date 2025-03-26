Top Links 689 Comparing defense spending. Tesla's brand destruction. Betting on popes & puppies as baby substitutes.
Deborah Remington (American, 1930-2010). “Davos” (1975). Source: Tamarind Institute
Defense spending: Doing PPP all around
PPP adjusted defense spending figures from ISS cause an occasional kerfluffle online. It is hard to know why. Sure Russian spending in PPP terms is f…