Top Links 402 Downtown death spiral, doubting the Marshall Plan, Foucault on the mesh of power & the summer of theory
Great links, reading and images from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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From: Artavazd Pelechian The end 1992
The Real Estate Nightmare Unfolding in Downtown St. Louis
The office district is empty, with boarded up towers, copper thieves and failing retail—even the Panera outlet shut down. The city is desperately trying to reverse the…