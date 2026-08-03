Top Links 1182 Memory market shifts. India's job market stress. It-narratives & Atmosphères.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
O. Louis Guglielmi, The River, 1942
Making the poor poorer
One in nine Americans receives food stamps; around 70% of recipients are pensioners, children or people with disabilities. But the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (obbba), passed last year without a single Democratic …