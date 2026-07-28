Top Links 1176 How AI could reinforce dollar dominance. Numbers man. Kleos and getting what you want.
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How AI Could Reinforce Dollar Dominance Chenxu Fu and Xianguo Huang
While policymakers and economists debate the future of dollar dominance, AI companies, cloud providers, and payment networks might already be writing it into the next c…