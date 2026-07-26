Top Links 1174 America's two economic worlds. Japan's linear economic zone. The Trader Joe's demographic & Harry Kane's chess skills.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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Two worlds: US economic sentiment numbers are notoriously polarized by party-politicial affiliation. And it is goes deep into the numbers. GOP v. Dems do not just have a very different view of government, they also “see” different labou…