Top Links 1171 How college-educated Americans are feeling the pinch. Trump v. PIX. Russian economic pessimism & the colonial roots of French theory.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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James Ensor, The Rower, 1883
We need a reckoning with the fact that public economics cried wolf for so long about the risk of “democratic deficits”. In fact American democracy was comparatively responsible. It is really the crisis of American democracy driven by GOP radi…