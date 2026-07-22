Top Links 1170 The SpaceX hype. Decomposing the UK's productivity issues. Sassy Dissent & the problem of private castles.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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Sigmar Polke, Der dritte Stand (The Third Estate), 1995
Craig Corben on how the SpaceX IPO was hyped
The banks that underwrote SpaceX’s blockbuster flotation last month have finally published their research on Elon Musk’s company after the expiry of the regulatory “quiet…