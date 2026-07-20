Top Links 1168 The UK's regional imbalances. The lab monkey trade gap. Lindsay Graham on power & squatting in Hong Kong.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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Boot Shop Sign c. 1937 Alice Stearns
Greek tragedy: how does weak regional growth affect the wider UK economy? Paul Swinney
A number of UK regions have a poorer fiscal position than Greece at its worst. Figure 1 plots the difference between taxes raised and money spent i…