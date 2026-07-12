Top Links 1160 Who gets power in contemporary America? Empire on suicide watch. Saba Saba day & singing the Vietnam blues.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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Fu Baoshi 3 / 17Autumn Landscape From The Four Seasons (1950)
The Scandal is what’s legal.
“The scandal isn’t what’s illegal, the scandal is what’s legal,” wrote Michael Kinsley. He was talking about the way rules are written to let powerful insiders, from Wall Street to…