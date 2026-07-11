Top Links 1159 In AI, revenue just caught up with depreciation. When will China make Mythos? How Indonesia invented sea denial & "Bombed Happiness".
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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Ai Xuan B. 1947 , Wind blowing over on e’s shoulders oil on canvas
To say that margins are thin in AI is an understatement
Global AI sales, excluding China, reached $25 billion in the first quarter of 2026, exceeding the industry’s estimated $21 billion in depreciation co…