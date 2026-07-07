Top Links 1155 MAGA's economic self-harm. A snapshot of the food system. Grossman's "music of destruction" & Adorno on the paradoxes of historiography.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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George Luks, The Wrestlers, 1905
Self-harm 1: Class Dismissed - The Effect of International Student Exclusion on the US STEM Workforce and Economic Growth
The US government has taken several steps since 2025 to restrict international students studying at US universities. …