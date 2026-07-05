Top Links 1153 Trump's money. Canada's pipeline to Asia. Russia is losing the space race & China's generals.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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Wilhelm Sasnal 1 / 17Samoloty (1999)
President Donald Trump made more than 21,000 securities trades in his first year back in office, often in intense bursts tied to market events he created.
The total dollar value of the trades was somewhere between $600 million and $1.8…