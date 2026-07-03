Top Links 1151 No more visas. The distributed solar boom. The triumph of Excel & "a bride married to amazement".
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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Bracha L. Ettinger, Eurydice n.37. 2001
If you make the thing that is physically scarce you are likely to reap the rents. There is a deep “Ricardian” logic to the way in which chipmakers have separated from the rest of “big tech” stocks.