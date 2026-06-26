Top Links 1144 Data-centers driving inflation. American farmers struggling. A glut of durian & the servants of Britain's country houses.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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Markus Lüpertz Schwarz-Rot-Gold, 1974 ca.
The Data-Center Boom Is Sparking a Third Wave of Inflation. Demand for memory chips is pushing prices higher. Will AI’s promise of increased productivity come in time to temper that inflation?