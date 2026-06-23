Top Links 1141 Why not to take swap lines too far. Drivers of Germany's slowdown. The shortage of patriots and the question of the "ailing physician".
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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The Missiles (1994-2004) by North Korean artist Pak Yong Chol Photo: Sigg Collection; © The artist
Taking geopolitically motivated US swap lines too far would harm the dollar and Fed independence
Adnan Mazarei (PIIE) and Maurice Obstfeld (PIIE)