Top Links 1138 The Bank of Japan gets to 1%! The shale boom-bust. The climate moment in Germany & Nepal after the massacre.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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The Bank of Japan has raised its short-term policy rate to “around 1 per cent”, taking the cost of borrowing to its highest level in 31 years as the country adjusts to sustained inflation.