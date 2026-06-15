Top Links 1133 America's Achilles' heel. What if Japan's bond market comes alive? The geography of science & how Pascal invented the bus.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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Medrano, Shirley Jaffe, 1958
Achilles’s heels in US trade
Product criticality, source concentration, and geopolitical distance of trading partners all introduce important dependencies—and the risk of disruption compounds when they overlap. Of the $3 trillion in annual U…