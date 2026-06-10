Top Links 1128 Are we in a tri-polar investment super-cycle? Fewer babies in Delhi. Indian satellites see through the Monsoon & forests and the French revolution.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
Antoni Tàpies, Ohne Title 1970
“It’s unfair”: Revealing as to how Trump thinks about interest rates and the Fed
“We’re doing great, and it’s unfair that whenever you do great, they want to raise interest rates,” said Trump. “It should be the opposite way.” “Kevin is fan…