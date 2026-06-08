Top Links 1126 Forget Hormuz it's all about the IPOs. Common prosperity, without illusions. When India shrinks & a little domestic argument about how to fix the space station.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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Forget Hormuz, it’s all about the IPOs
Three humongous listings loom: SpaceX, Anthropic and OpenAI. I don’t usually write about individual stocks, but these are too big and important to ignore. They will surely determine the p…