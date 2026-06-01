Top Links 1119 The 14th oil shock. Japanese car makers in Canada. Stuck on diesel & "What the end is for".
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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Santiago Bose, Untitled, Undated
Santiago Bose was a mixed-media artist, educator, and community organizer from the Philippines. He co-founded the Baguio Arts Guild and often used indigenous media in his work. Bose aimed to raise awareness of cultural concerns in the Phi…