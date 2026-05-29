Top Links 1116 The artist of camp S-21. Inflation and real wages. Sexual Market Value and the politics of the Tatras.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
Vann Nath February 1978: “That same day in February 1978 I am allowed to wash. I’ve found a piece of mirror about half the size of a hand. I take a look at myself. I am shocked to see my face and body looking like those of an old man of 80. My eyes have sunk into their …