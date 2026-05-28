Top Links 1115 Claiming medical sovereignty for Brazil. How Airbus views Africa. An Emperor and his falcons & Woolf on the pose of criticism.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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Semsar Siahaan, Racism, 2001
Medical sovereignty: Brazil is making the wise decision to invest heavily in local vaccine development and production.
IN RECENT MONTHS more than one million doctors and nurses in Brazil have been inoculated against dengue. The mosquito-borne…