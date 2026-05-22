Top Links 1109 Power merger. Are we about to run out of petrol, diesel or jet fuel? "A world more equal" & German U-boats in Argentina
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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Victoria Station, 1918: The Green Cross Corps (Women’s Reserve Ambulance), Guiding Soldiers on Leave Clare Atwood (1866–1962)
Power merger
NextEra Energy Inc. agreed to pay about $67 billion in stock for Dominion Energy Inc. in the biggest power acquisition ever, creatin…