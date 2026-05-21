Top Links 1108 The bank that outgrew a (small) country. Shades of Labour economics. What the DoD can see.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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Vorticist Composition, Black and White (Large) Helen Saunders (1885-1963)
UBS: the bank that outgrew a country
UBS chair Colm Kelleher was driving back to Zurich from Bern in March 2023 when his phone rang. The Irish banker was heading home after a weekend of tumultuous …