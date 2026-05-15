Top Links 1103 Biofuel boom. A plague of deer. Writing in the age of AI. Trajectories of the neo-gothic.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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SELF PORTRAIT, Lee Cheng Yong, 1939
Hedge funds pivot to biofuels anticipating a bump from the Iran war
Vegetable oils such as soyabean oil, canola and rapeseed are now major biodiesel feedstocks, while roughly 40 per cent of US corn demand comes from ethanol production.