Top Links 1096 America's AI import boom. The pushback on Chinese pea protein. Rethinking the industrial revolution & what are "material interests"?
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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Uzo Egonu (Nigerian, 1931-1996) ‘Adoration of the Divine King’
Source: Bonhams
Despite record tariff levels, the US trade deficit is widening in large part because of the boom in AI-related investment