Top Links 1092 Big oil is not coming to Trump's rescue. Tanzania's gas play. Metal Weber & "Origin Story".
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
19th C. Rare Mbunda Sachihongo Zambia Africa Mask.
The Mbunda Sachihongo masks are ceremonial masks originating from the Mbunda people, a Bantu ethnic group found primarily in Angola, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. These masks hold significant cultural an…