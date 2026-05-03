Top Links 1091 Price shocks. The economics of fathering. Dandyism, intellectualism and Japanese feminism.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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In 1872, Emperor Meiji opened Japan’s first railway, which ran from Tokyo to Yokohama. Artist Utagawa Kuniteru produced this strikingly beautiful triptych showing us how it looked.
How the price shock of 2021-2022 mutated into a more comprehensive wave of inflation.