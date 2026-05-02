Top Links 1090 US energy policy impasse. The global hierarchy of defense R&D. Early modern comparative religion & the true face of the Qing.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
An Aztec 9-inch-tall jade figure of Xolotl (god of fire and lightning and a soul-guide for the dead) with inlays of coral in the mouth. 1500–1520, now on display at the Landesmuseum Württemberg in Stuttgart
American retail electricity prices are running very far ahead of…