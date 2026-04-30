Top Links 1088 "Currencies aren't just vibes". Big tech cutbacks. UAE pressures Pakistan. Not enough Dante.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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Iba N’Diaye, French/Senegalese (1928–2008), La tabaski (Le sacrifice du mouton), 1970
Big tech layoffs surge
Layoffs affecting 45,800 tech employees were announced last month, making March the worst month for reported tech-job reductions in at least two years, according …