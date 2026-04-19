Top Links 1077 The hyperscaling upper bound. Why the rupee matters to Modi. The air-pollution mega-killers & sunken treasure in the Bay of Algeciras.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
Yau Leung, Pulling in the Nets, 1960’s
Does the AI build out in the US have a 15 GW pa upper bound?
AI hyperscalers may have huge plans but there isnt much evidence that the US can actually build more than 15 GW per year.