Top Links 1073 Schumpeterian waves in the US economy. Deaths from malnutrition. How Ukraine survived & The path to the nest of spiders.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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Transfer Fighting to the New Oilfield by Li Hua and Liang Dong is a celebratory portrait of industrialized China in 1975. (PROVIDED TO CHINA DAILY)
Because it combines technological waves with macroeconomic quantities, this is such an important graph (quibbles about quan…