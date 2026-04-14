Top Links 1072 Medium sour - the oil the US imports from the Gulf. Poland's armaments boom. The Wildfire Season in the US & the battle over marmalade.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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"In Memory of Lu Xun", produced by Huang Xinbo in 1936.
The oil that the USA imports from the Gulf is overwhelmingly medium sour, much of which ships to the West Coast which lacks pipeline access to domestic or Canadian oil.