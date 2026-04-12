Top Links 1070 From coalstate to electrostate. The revenge of the old economy. Killing cities. “The stance upon the ruined abode”
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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Jean-Étienne Liotard Self-portrait (1746) in pastel, his favourite medium. The full beard he wore after visiting Turkey was an eccentricity in 18th century Europe.
This tweet about China and coal is clearly intended as a polemic, but it isn’t wrong.