Top Links 1064 Jobs v. cardboard boxes. Pakistan makes public transport free. The African retail battle. Bousquet or the "grand arrangement".
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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Source: Verlag für moderne Kunst
America’s cardboard box industry is contracting
International Paper, the largest cardboard box manufacturer in the United States, recently closed two mills in Georgia and cut more than a thousand jobs. While this might look like routine c…