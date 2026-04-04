Top Links 1062 China's pork glut. Desalination at risk in the Gulf. India embarks on its census & Schoenberg's coalition chess.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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The winners and losers of the Iran war are not who you might expect
For American businesses, that creates winners and losers. Some are obvious. Higher prices are good news for the oil-and-gas sector, at least in the short term. Its listed c…