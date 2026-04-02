Top Links 1060 Foreign central banks are selling Treasuries. AI-enabling imports. Chevroletstan. Italian terror and Atlanticism.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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Hugo Gellert Plate (folio 70) from ‘Capital’ in Pictures 1933
Foreign central banks sell US Treasuries in wake of Iran war
Foreign central banks have slashed their holdings of Treasuries at the New York Federal Reserve to the lowest level since 2012, as countries sell th…