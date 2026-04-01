Top Links 1059 California running on batteries. The ethanol racket. Little treats. Monarch of my sorrows.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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Print White Truck Arthur Gerlach Automobile Car Headlights Winter New FZ1, 1931
The speed with which battery storage is changing the operation of electricity systems is astonishing. In the early evening of March 29th 2026, batteries supplied 43 percent of Californian pow…