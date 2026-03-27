Top Links 1054 The frozen housing market. Wearing Cuba down. Dead fire rekindled & Trumpian power as a source of enchantment.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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The US housing market is “frozen”
Mortgage interest rates are hitting 7 percent and sellers are locked into COVID era mortgages that are in negative real interest rate territory:
January’s new home sales numbers, which fell 18 percent, the large…