Top Links 1053 The costs of the Iran war. VW to make the Iron Dome. Hegemony is what you make of it & Sarkozy's prison notebooks.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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Margaret Preston, The Monstera deliciosa, 1934
How much is Trump’s war on Iran costing? Michael O’Hanlon of Brookings
The Pentagon has stated that the first two days of the current war against Iran cost the US about $5.6bn in munitions alone, and the first week about twic…