Top Links 1041 Don't blame data centers. A new type of euro crisis. Running out of missiles & the Confucius Institute on how to stop your colleague flirting with your husband.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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Don’t blame the data centers!
In the past few years retail electricity prices (in the USA) have indeed outpaced overall inflation (see chart 1). And data centres are gobbling up more power. Goldman Sachs, a bank, reck…