Top Links 1037 How bad is a closure of the Straits? Revisiting THAT Summers chart! The Brits and Dubai & Baudrillard on "something more".
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Antonio Berni, Untitled (George Patton, Douglas MacArthur and Bernard Montgomery), from the series “World War II”
Source: Museo Moderno
A preponderance of fund managers now thinks US tech firms are overinvesting in AI