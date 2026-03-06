Top Links 1033 The Midwest stabilizes. Globalization wars. John Nash drowning in books. On violence and Keynes.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
Lampetia complaining to Apollo, 1792-1793
John Flaxman RA (1755 - 1826)
After draining to the South for many years, the population of the US Midwest is beginning to stabilize
Last year the Midwest census region, which stretches from the Dakotas to Ohio, gained more domesti…