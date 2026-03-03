Top Links 1030 President Nyerere, Negri on Keynes, and Perception of Time.
A painting of President Nyerere and his advocates during his case in 1957 (Courtesy of the Mwalimu Nyerere Foundation Dar es Salaam, September 2015)
Negri on Keynes and the future
So Keynes’ first imperative is to remove the fear of the future. The future must be fixed …