Félix Fénéon Editing La Revue Blanche 1896
Long live the anti-Trump trade
The Trump trade is dead. Long live the anti-Trump trade. Wherever you look in financial markets, you see signs that global investors are going out of their way to avoid Donald Trump’s America.