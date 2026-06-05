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Benedicto Reyes Cabrera, Yellow Confetti, 1984

Financially conflicted

“We’re, like, ‘Oh, my God, what if we have an emergency?’” he said. “Are we going to be able to stand up from that?’” Some 51% of U.S. adults place themselves alongside Wallace in this financial gray a…