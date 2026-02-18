Top Links 1017 Bankers dethroned. Strangling Cuba. The fight over stablecoins & Vietnam's four nos.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
Georgette Chen, Lotus Symphony, 1962
"Six Wall Street bank chiefs bring in combined pay of $250mn in 2025" On the one hand this is shocking. On the other hand $41m each pa is a marker of quite how far banks have been eclipsed by private finance and tech as sources of wea…