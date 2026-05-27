Top Links 1114 Bond Market Jitters. Supply Chain Shocks. The American Den of Pirates and American Health Improvement.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
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Bond market jitters
One inflation spike in the 2020s might be an accident, the world’s biggest bond markets seem to have decided, but two looks like an alarming new trend. The US war on Iran is inflicting another wave of price hikes on…