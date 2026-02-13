Top Links 1012 Google's investing. The economic cost of Brexit. Adrienne Rich's Sources & "the strangers’ case"
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Thank you for your support of Chartbook. Your generosity keeps this show on the road.
Gurikov Alexander Viktorovich
Since 2023 Google’s capital expenditure has gone from $25-30bn to $185bn for 2026.
Google said it plans to double its capital expenditure this year to as much as $185bn as strong growth in its advertising and cloud businesses added to the sea…